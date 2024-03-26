FBR’s Selection Criteria For Retailer Scheme is Politically Motivated: Experts

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initially picked six cities for the pilot project of the Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024 on a political basis.

While analyzing the FBR’s SRO of Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024, experts told ProPakistani that the selection of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Quetta in the first phase of the traders registration scheme is not understandable. The first phase has been launched in federal and provincial capitals. The second phase would be extended to other cities like Sialkot, Faisalabad, and others.

The benchmark for the selection of cities seems to be fixed on a political basis. The FBR should have selected cities where maximum economic activity is being captured.

For example, major business and trading have been witnessed in Sialkot and Faisalabad, but the same has not been included due to political reasons.

However, instead of picking potential cities, the FBR has notified the cities on a political basis. Major cities having maximum economic activities such as Faisalabad and Sialkot have been ignored where a large number of wholesalers, dealers, and retailers are operating.

Tajir Dost Scheme, 2024 will be applicable to the traders and shopkeepers operating through a fixed place of business including a shop, store, warehouse, office, or similar physical place located within the territorial civil limits including cantonments in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Rawalpindi for registration and payment of minimum advance tax.