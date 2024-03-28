Jason Gillespie Resigns from South Australia Amid Reports of Head Coach Offer from Pakistan

Jason Gillespie has resigned as head coach from Adelaide Strikers and West End Redbacks, parting ways with South Australia Cricket Association amid reports of a coaching job in Pakistan.

Gillespie, 48, has previously worked with Midwest Rhinos, Yorkshire in the UK, Papua New Guinea, Sussex, and South Australia – where he coached West End Redbacks.

He took charge of the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League during the 2015-16 season and helped them win their only title in the competition back in 2018.

The 2003 World Cup winner returned to South Australia Cricket Association in 2021 with his contract due to expire in June 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is on the hunt for a head coach for the national team. Reportedly, the board is in constant negotiations with Garry Kirsten, Luke Ronchi, and Jason Gillespie.

Previously, the board tried to convince Shane Watson, Mike Hesson, and Darren Sammy for the job but all three of them rejected the offer showing reluctance towards the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB.

PCB is in dire need of a head coach before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 that will be held in the USA and Caribbean this June and they will try to rope in a capable individual for the job in time.