Multan Sultans’ Usman Khan Gives Up UAE Central Contract to Play for Pakistan

Talented explosive top-order batter, Usman Khan, has decided to give up his UAE central contract in order to play for the Pakistan national team.

Reportedly, Usman has sought advice from the PCB and subsequently served notice to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to nullify his retainer contract, signaling his commitment to pursue a future in Pakistani cricket.

Usman, who had decided to try his hand in UAE after being consistently ignored in Pakistan, has been selected as one of the 29 players attending the national team fitness camp at Kakul, under the supervision of Pakistan Army.

The fitness camp commenced on March 26 as the national team stars look to get into peak shape ahead of an important run of games, including the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Usman Khan has been extremely impressive in his outings in the previous few seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Plying his trade for Multan Sultans, Usman racked up two centuries in the recently concluded PSL 9, as he finished as the second highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Usman initiated his cricketing journey with Karachi Whites back in 2017. Despite modest beginnings, with scores of 0, 8, 9, and 22 runs in his first-class matches, he ventured to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in search of better opportunities. Although he could have qualified to play for the UAE cricket team after June of the following year, he opted for a retainer contract with the Emirates Cricket Board.

Last season, he represented Gulf Giants in the ILT20 League as a local player, despite holding a Pakistani passport. His designation as a local player was a requirement for participation in a franchise owned by an Indian, for which he received compensation totaling $50,000 (approximately 14 million rupees).

Participating in the PSL as a foreign player, Usman obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ECB to join the league in Pakistan. Initially scheduled to return to Dubai after the final, he opted to stay.

However, breaching the contract could potentially lead to limitations on his future participation in tournaments within the UAE. Nevertheless, Usman has received assurances from sources in Pakistan indicating his inclusion not only in the series against New Zealand but also in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, prompting his decision to turn away from Emirati cricket.

The explosive batter is a major commodity in T20 cricket these days with his ability to play anywhere in the top and middle-order. As for Pakistan, could he be the answer to their middle-order woes in T20 cricket? We shall soon find out.