Accountability Court Orders to Seize Plots and 75 Bank Accounts of Peshawar BRT Contractors

The accountability court has issued orders to seal two residential plots and seize 75 bank accounts of contractors for their involvement in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scandal.

Judge Muhammad Younas upheld the orders issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Director General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). During the hearing, the court was informed that the bureau is actively investigating the BRT scam.

ALSO READ Oman to Introduce Locally Manufactured Electric Cars

The authorities have frozen 75 bank accounts and two residential plots of the contractors over their alleged involvement as part of the investigation. Although action has been taken, the investigations are still ongoing.

The lawyer argued that the contractors have initiated international arbitration proceedings. Furthermore, he claimed that freezing the accounts is illegal because the director general lacks jurisdiction.

The lawyer added that no action has been taken against the third foreign contractor involved in the project.

NAB’s lawyer said that the freezing of the bank accounts is lawful, adding that NAB has the authority to seize such accounts.

ALSO READ China’s Tesla EV Rival Officially Enters Pakistan

Later, the court ruled in favor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It also directed the contractors’ lawyers to file a petition if they wish to challenge the decision.