China’s Tesla EV Rival Officially Enters Pakistan

China’s electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is coming to Pakistan through a partnership with local company Mega Conglomerate Private Limited.

An agreement in this regard was signed at the BYD Asia Pacific dealer conference in Xi’an, China, by Liu Xueliang and Zhang Jie from BYD and Mega’s Aly Khan.

General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang said the aim was to introduce cutting-edge green vehicle solutions to Pakistani consumers and transform the country’s automotive industry.

Meanwhile, Aly Khan said the agreement would be a catalyst for widespread EV adoption in Pakistan and enhance sustainable mobility.

The agreement includes plans to establish three flagship BYD showrooms in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in 2024. These showrooms will not only showcase BYD’s advanced new energy vehicle technology but also provide customers with a seamless retail experience and facilitate direct orders.