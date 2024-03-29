News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

China’s Tesla EV Rival Officially Enters Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 29, 2024 | 11:14 am

China’s electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is coming to Pakistan through a partnership with local company Mega Conglomerate Private Limited.

An agreement in this regard was signed at the BYD Asia Pacific dealer conference in Xi’an, China, by Liu Xueliang and Zhang Jie from BYD and Mega’s Aly Khan.

ALSO READ

General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang said the aim was to introduce cutting-edge green vehicle solutions to Pakistani consumers and transform the country’s automotive industry.

Meanwhile, Aly Khan said the agreement would be a catalyst for widespread EV adoption in Pakistan and enhance sustainable mobility.

The agreement includes plans to establish three flagship BYD showrooms in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in 2024. These showrooms will not only showcase BYD’s advanced new energy vehicle technology but also provide customers with a seamless retail experience and facilitate direct orders.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>