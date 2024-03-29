Oman to Introduce Locally Manufactured Electric Cars

Oman, known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, is now making waves in the automotive industry with the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) by Mays, the country’s electric car manufacturer. Mays, the electric car manufacturer in Oman, is set to unveil its inaugural domestically produced model, the Alive 1, by the year’s end. According to Mays’ website, this five-seater vehicle will be priced at USD 38,964 (Dh143,000) and boasts a range of 510 kilometers on a single charge, with the added convenience of a 30-minute turbo charge option.

In a bid to reduce manufacturing expenses, Mays intends to locally produce numerous components for its electric cars. Hamood Al Maawali, Oman’s Minister for Transport, revealed that Gulf countries collectively aim to introduce 22,000 electric vehicles by 2030 as part of their decarbonization strategy.

Furthermore, Al Maawali announced plans to expand Oman’s EV charging infrastructure, aiming for 350 public chargers along major roads by 2026. This concerted effort reflects Oman’s commitment to embracing sustainable transportation solutions and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

Mays’ foray into electric vehicle manufacturing represents a significant leap forward for Oman’s automotive industry and its efforts towards sustainable development. The introduction of Alive 1 underscores the country’s commitment to embracing clean energy solutions and reducing its carbon footprint.

With ambitious targets for electric vehicle adoption and investments in charging infrastructure, Oman is poised to become a leader in electric mobility within the Gulf region and beyond. As Mays prepares to debut its locally manufactured electric cars, Oman’s journey towards a greener future gains momentum, driving towards a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.