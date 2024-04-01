FPCCI President Urges Govt to Cut Electricity Prices for Industries

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 1, 2024 | 11:26 pm

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh Monday said a think tank has been formed to revive the country’s economy.

Addressing a press conference, he said that former commerce minister Gohar Ijaz has been given leadership of the think tank.

The country’s economy is facing many problems at the moment and by 2030 Pakistan’s exports have to reach $100 billion. He said that due to the high cost of electricity in the country, industries have been affected.

He said that in regional countries, electricity is available one third the price and that is why our industries cannot compete with other regional countries. He said that this basic problem needs to be resolved to revive exports.

