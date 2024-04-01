How to Get Umrah Visa Without Travel Agent in 2 Simple Steps [Guide]

If you’re planning for a pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest sites, getting a visa is most likely on your to-do list.
Even though many people decide to obtain their visas through travel agents, it’s worth mentioning that Umrah packages can vary greatly in cost.
Starting at Dh3,000 prices can surge, particularly during peak periods like the first 20 days of Ramadan, sometimes by as much as 25 percent, as per travel agents.
If you’re considering applying for an Umrah visa yourself, here are two methods you might consider:
To apply for the Umrah visa through Saudi Arabia’s official website, follow these steps:
Apply Via The Official Website
- Visit the website: https://visa.mofa.gov.sa/.
- Click on the “Services for visitors” tab located at the bottom left of the page.
- Once you reach the next page, locate the section titled ‘Haj and Umrah eVisa Application Form’. Then, click on the ‘Apply’ button to proceed with your Umrah visa application.
- Click on the “Submit a new application” button. It will redirect you to a new page where you can begin your Umrah visa application process.
- Upon accessing the eVisa application form, you’ll need to input your details and set up a new account. Once your application is completed, you can then proceed to register it.
- Following these steps, you can send your application to the embassy, which will then process your visa.
Apply Via The Nusuk App
To apply for your Umrah eVisa via the Nusuk app, simply follow these steps:
- Download and install the Nusuk app from your smartphone’s app store.
- Once installed, open the app and create an account if you haven’t already done so.
- On the home page of the app, locate the section titled “Performing Umrah, Your Journey Awaits.” Below this section, you’ll find a button labeled “Apply.” Click on this button to initiate your Umrah visa application process.
- On this page, you can select the Umrah package that best suits your needs and preferences.
- Next, you’ll need to provide the personal information of all individuals traveling for the pilgrimage.
- You can include up to nine people per booking. Provide their details, including health statuses and whether they require wheelchair assistance, if applicable.
- Next, you’ll be directed to a page where you can choose the dates for your pilgrimage. Simply select the desired dates from the calendar displayed on the screen.
- Once you’ve selected the dates for your pilgrimage, you’ll need to choose a specific time slot for performing Umrah. Each slot is three hours long, and you can only select one slot per day for your pilgrimage.
- Review and agree to the terms and conditions before proceeding. After this step, you’ll need to review all the details you’ve previously filled out.
- Once you’re satisfied with the information, submit your application. Your application will then be processed, and you’ll soon receive your permit to perform Umrah.