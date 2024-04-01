How to Get Umrah Visa Without Travel Agent in 2 Simple Steps [Guide]

If you’re planning for a pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest sites, getting a visa is most likely on your to-do list.

Even though many people decide to obtain their visas through travel agents, it’s worth mentioning that Umrah packages can vary greatly in cost.

ALSO READ Here is The List of Banned Items For Umrah Pilgrims During Ramadan

Starting at Dh3,000 prices can surge, particularly during peak periods like the first 20 days of Ramadan, sometimes by as much as 25 percent, as per travel agents.

If you’re considering applying for an Umrah visa yourself, here are two methods you might consider:

To apply for the Umrah visa through Saudi Arabia’s official website, follow these steps:

Apply Via The Official Website

Visit the website: https://visa.mofa.gov.sa/.

Click on the “Services for visitors” tab located at the bottom left of the page.

Once you reach the next page, locate the section titled ‘Haj and Umrah eVisa Application Form’. Then, click on the ‘Apply’ button to proceed with your Umrah visa application.

Click on the “Submit a new application” button. It will redirect you to a new page where you can begin your Umrah visa application process.

Upon accessing the eVisa application form, you’ll need to input your details and set up a new account. Once your application is completed, you can then proceed to register it.

Following these steps, you can send your application to the embassy, which will then process your visa.

Apply Via The Nusuk App

To apply for your Umrah eVisa via the Nusuk app, simply follow these steps: