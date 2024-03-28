Here is The List of Banned Items For Umrah Pilgrims During Ramadan

The Saudi authorities have warned Muslims, who are planning to perform Umrah during Ramadan, against carrying certain items while making the journey.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, the prohibited items include fireworks, laser devices, fake currencies, and unregistered medicines.

ALSO READ UAE Makes Flu Vaccines Mandatory for Umrah and Hajj Travelers

The ministry advised intending Umrah pilgrims to strictly adhere to the prohibited items list before reaching the entry points in the kingdom.

Earlier this month, the Saudi government announced that those who have already performed Umrah will not be allowed to perform the minor pilgrimage for the second time during the holy month.

ALSO READ UAE Considers 10-Year Golden Business Licenses to Boost Economic Growth

The ministry had stated that no permits would be issued for performing two or more Umrahs during Ramadan. It stated that the decision was taken to reduce congestion, allow others to perform Umrah smoothly, and facilitate crowd management.