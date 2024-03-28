Here is The List of Banned Items For Umrah Pilgrims During Ramadan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 28, 2024 | 3:57 pm

The Saudi authorities have warned Muslims, who are planning to perform Umrah during Ramadan, against carrying certain items while making the journey.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, the prohibited items include fireworks, laser devices, fake currencies, and unregistered medicines.

ALSO READ

The ministry advised intending Umrah pilgrims to strictly adhere to the prohibited items list before reaching the entry points in the kingdom.

Earlier this month, the Saudi government announced that those who have already performed Umrah will not be allowed to perform the minor pilgrimage for the second time during the holy month.

ALSO READ

The ministry had stated that no permits would be issued for performing two or more Umrahs during Ramadan. It stated that the decision was taken to reduce congestion, allow others to perform Umrah smoothly, and facilitate crowd management.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Netizens Troll Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s Birthday Celebrations
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>