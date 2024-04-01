IT Minister Initiates Performance Review of All Departments

Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has initiated a drive for transparency and efficiency within the ministry. She has called upon officers and employees across all five departments – IT, Telecommunications, Legal, International Coordination, and HR – to provide performance reports.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Minister for State Shaza Fatima has directed the members of the five departments of MoITT to immediately submit the performance reports of all officers and employees working under them.

This call to action comes as part of the Minister’s vision to implement extensive reforms within the ministry, aimed at enhancing its effectiveness and service delivery. With a keen eye on accountability and progress, Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja plans to thoroughly review the performance reports before charting out new tasks for the officers.

According to sources, in a further commitment to ensuring smooth operations, the Minister has entrusted the task of monitoring officer performance to the newly appointed Secretary of the Ministry, Retired Captain Muhammad Mahmood, along with Additional Secretary Ayesha Humaira, and other senior officials.

Moreover, Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has made it unequivocally clear that corruption will find no haven within the ministry’s walls. With a firm stance against negligence and complacency in government affairs, the Minister has pledged to take swift and decisive action against any wrongdoing.