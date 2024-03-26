Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood Appointed as New IT Secretary

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 26, 2024 | 1:44 pm

The Federal Secretary of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Hassan Nasir Jami, has been transferred by the federal government. In his place, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood has been appointed as Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the IT and Telecommunication Division.

According to a notification issued by the establishment division, Hassan Nasir Jami, a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been reassigned to the role of Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division. The transfer is effective immediately.

Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood, a seasoned Bs-21 officer with extensive experience in federal and provincial administrations, assumes the responsibilities of Additional Secretary (Incharge) of the IT and Telecommunication Division. His past roles include serving as Federal Secretary of Petroleum and Commissioner of Rawalpindi.

However, it’s worth noting that Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood’s name has been linked to the recent ring road project corruption scandal. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department is currently investigating the matter.

>