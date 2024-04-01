Mohsin Naqvi Meets Pakistan Team to Resolve the Issues Regarding Captaincy

Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, met the national team players at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, where he discussed the future plans with the players of the Pakistan national team.

There has been a lot of controversies lately, most prominently regarding the captaincy of the national white-ball side. Babar Azam, former captain, was re-instated in place of Shaheen as the white-ball captain, leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024. Shaheen’s stint as captain came to an abrupt end after only 1 series.

Things got out of hand as PCB released a statement on behalf of Shaheen, which he had no knowledge about and to make amends, Mohsin Naqvi traveled to Kakul to resolve the issues.

Naqvi had an engaging conversation with Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was removed as the captain in a controversial manner, as the chairperson confirmed that every issue has been resolved. Naqvi stated that the employees PCB were at fault for the mishap.

On the other hand, the left-arm fast bowler said that he does not want things do blow up any further and all the issues are laid to rest. He further stated that the team should play as one and his heart is clean after the sage.

In the address to the players, Naqvi said that the decisions will now be based on merit, and there is no need to dictate. Navi called every player the country’s pride, as he stressed upon hard work during training and fitness in the camp.

The decision to appoint Babar Azam as the captain was based on the recommendation of the selection committee.

According to Naqvi, a deal has been finalized with two foreign coaches, and the official announcement will be made in the coming days.

Chairperson PCB reiterated that the cricket board’s job is to provide facilities to the players, while performance on the field is what you have to do. He guaranteed that whoever performs will be part of the team.

Lastly, the man wearing many caps, Mohsin Naqvi, said that all authority for team selection have been given to the selection committee. They will make the decision and no one has the authority to interfere.