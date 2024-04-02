Cement Sales Increase by 4% During March

Cement sales in Pakistan increased by 3.85 percent in March 2024 on a year-on-year basis, according to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association

The total cement despatches during March 2024 were 3.941 million tons against 3.795 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

The local cement despatches by the industry during March 2024 were 3.336 million tons compared to 3.357 million tons in March 2023, showing a decline of 0.62 percent.

Exports despatches however increased by 38.02 percent as the volumes increased from 438,433 tons in March 2023 to 605,142 tons in March 2024.

In March 2024, North-based cement mills despatched 2.866 million tons cement showing an increase of 1.60 percent against 2.821 million tons despatches in March 2023. South-based mills despatched 1.074 million tons cement during March 2024 that was 10.37 percent more compared to the despatches of 0.974 million tons during March 2023.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.742 million tons cement in domestic markets in March 2024 showing an increase of 0.76 percent against 2.721 million tons despatches in March 2023. South-based mills despatched 594,487 tons cement in local markets during March 2024 which was 6.52 percent less compared to the despatches of 635,959 during March 2023.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 24.14 percent as the quantities increased from 100,431 tons in March 2023 to 124,672 tons in March 2024. Exports from the South also increased by 42.15 percent to 480,470 tons in March 2024 from 338,002 tons during the same month last year.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 34.502 million tons which is 2.68 percent more than 33.600 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 29.401 million tons against 30.564 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 3.81 percent. Export despatches rose by a healthy 68.03 percent as the volumes increased to 5.101 million tons during the first nine months of the current fiscal year compared to 3.036 million tons exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North-based Mills despatched 24.236 million tons cement domestically during the first nine months of the current fiscal year showing a reduction of 3.24 percent from cement despatches of 25.048 million tons during July-March 2023.

Exports from the North increased by 33.62 percent to 1.040 million tons during July-March 2024 compared with 778,437 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North-based Mills reduced by 2.13 percent to 25.277 million tons during the first nine months of the current financial year from 25.826 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South-based Mills during July-March 2024 were 5.164 million tons showing a reduction of 6.38 percent over 5.516 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from the South substantially increased by 79.90 percent to 4.060 million tons during July-March 2024 compared with 2.257 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South-based Mills increased by 18.68 percent to 9.225 million tons during the first nine months of the current financial year from 7.773 million tons during the same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association said that the industry has strong hopes from the newly formed government to address its concerns. Cement units have increased their capacities in expectation of higher construction activities in the country, however, operating at full capacity is still a distant dream, he added.