Motorway Police and Customs Ink Agreement to Curb Smuggling on National Highways, Motorways

National Highways and Motorway Police and Pakistan Customs jointly signed a memorandum of understanding to develop procedures for the prevention of smuggling on National Highways and Motorways on modern lines and to increase cooperation in other areas.

Deputy Inspector General Police (Operations) Saad Akhtar Bharwana and Chief (Facilitation and Coordination) Pakistan Customs Ayesha Bashir Wani signed the MoU at Central Police Office Islamabad.

Inspector General, Salman Chaudhry, Member Customs (Operations) Dr Farid Iqbal Qureshi and senior officials of both departments were also present on this occasion.

The main objective of signing the MoU is to prevent the illegal transportation of non-customs-paid vehicles and smuggled goods through motorways and highways. National Highways and Motorway Police and Pakistan Customs will further promote mutual cooperation and professionalism with each other. Both departments will ensure proper implementation of the SOPs issued in light of their respective rules.

If any action is intended to be taken at the entry or exit points of the motorways, it will be done in the light of the National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000. Keeping in view the safety and convenience of the commuters, Pakistan Customs shall take NHMP onboard prior to any action on the motorways.

If any action is intended to be taken against suspicious vehicles Customs personnel will not be able to establish any permanent picket or deploy personnel and vehicles at toll plazas, rest areas, and weigh stations.

For prompt and effective exchange of information focal persons will also be nominated from either side. Both departments will organize regular training sessions from time to time to further enhance the professional skills of the officers through mutual cooperation