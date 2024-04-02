Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 2nd April 2024

In Pakistan, the rhythms of Ramadan resonate through the cherished traditions of sehri and iftar, weaving a tapestry of communal devotion and culinary delights.

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, symbolizes a moment of quiet reflection and preparation as families gather to fortify themselves with nourishing fare before the day’s fast begins.

From hearty servings of parathas to the sweetness of dates, each morsel serves as a reminder of spiritual fortitude and resilience. As the sun dips below the horizon, the call to iftar beckons, ushering in a time of joyous reunion and shared abundance.

Homes come alive with the aroma of fragrant dishes, from steaming cups of chai to crispy samosas and succulent kebabs, offering a feast for both body and soul.

Amidst laughter and prayers, communities come together, bridging divides and reaffirming bonds of kinship in the spirit of Ramadan’s timeless traditions.

Here are the sehri and iftar timings across major cities of the country: