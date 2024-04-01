PIA Flight to Quetta Suffers Bird Strike in Islamabad

In a recent incident, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-235 destined for Quetta encountered a bird strike on Sunday morning, resulting in partial damage to the aircraft’s operations. Despite this, all passengers aboard the plane were reported to be unharmed.

A spokesperson for PIA reassured the public that despite the bird strike incident, all passengers remained safe throughout the ordeal. The flight was promptly and safely returned to Islamabad Airport, with appropriate security measures in place.

Following the incident, the spokesperson for the national carrier confirmed that the flight sustained partial damage. However, arrangements were made for an alternative flight to accommodate the affected passengers. The next scheduled flight bound for Quetta is set to depart at 12:30 pm, ensuring the timely transportation of all passengers to their destination.

While the bird strike incident may have caused some disruption, the fact that all passengers emerged unharmed is a testament to the efficacy of safety procedures implemented by PIA. As the affected flight prepares to resume its journey, passengers can rest assured that their safety remains the airline’s top priority.