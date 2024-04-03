Sialkot Airport Closes for 13 Days and Announces Multiple Jobs

Sialkot Airport has ceased operations for 13 days, affecting both domestic and international flights.
According to the airport’s manager, the closure will be observed from May 6 to May 18.
In a separate development, the Sialkot International Airport, the first privately owned airport in Pakistan, recently announced multiple job opportunities for different positions. It includes the following:
- General Manager Administration & Security
- Staff Officer (SO)
- Public Relations Manager
- Medical Assistant
- Assistant Manager Medical Services
- Assistant Project Manager (Civil)
- Apron Management Officer
- RAMP Driver/ TGS Operator
- Marshaller
- Auto Mechanic
How to Apply
Only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2024. For more details, visit the Sialkot International Airport website at https://www.sial.com.pk/.