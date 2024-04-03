Sialkot Airport Closes for 13 Days and Announces Multiple Jobs

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 3, 2024 | 4:25 pm

Sialkot Airport has ceased operations for 13 days, affecting both domestic and international flights.

According to the airport’s manager, the closure will be observed from May 6 to May 18.

In a separate development, the Sialkot International Airport, the first privately owned airport in Pakistan, recently announced multiple job opportunities for different positions. It includes the following:

  • General Manager Administration & Security
  • Staff Officer (SO)
  • Public Relations Manager
  • Medical Assistant
  • Assistant Manager Medical Services
  • Assistant Project Manager (Civil)
  • Apron Management Officer
  • RAMP Driver/ TGS Operator
  • Marshaller
  • Auto Mechanic

How to Apply

Only online applications will be accepted. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2024. For more details, visit the Sialkot International Airport website at https://www.sial.com.pk/.

