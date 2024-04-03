GC University Announces Good News for Students Seeking Admission

In a significant development, Government College University Lahore has opted to forego the entry test for admissions into intermediate classes this year. Instead, admissions will be based on Class IX results.

This decision to abolish the entry test requirement for intermediate admissions comes following directives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The HEC instructed all public colleges to expedite admissions for intermediate classes following the announcement of matriculation results.

Following the HEC’s directives, the GCU administration has finalized preparations for admissions, with the university set to commence intermediate admissions before Eid.

It is worth noting that GCU plans to admit over 1000 students for intermediate classes. In previous years, the university had mandated the university test for intermediate admissions.