Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Eid-ul-Fitr Holiday Notification

The Ministry of Interior has dismissed a circulating notification claiming that the federal government has declared Eid ul Fitr holidays from April 9 to 12 as “fake.”

“In continuation of cabinet division’s circular No 10-20/2023 Min-II dated 23rd December, it is for general information that the prime minister is pleased to declare 9 April 2024 to 12th April 2024 (Tuesday to Friday) as a public holiday on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr,” the viral notification stated.

Reacting to the notification, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior stated that no such decision has been made yet. He added that a regular notification will be issued once the government decides about the Eid holidays.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time during the last few days that a fake notification regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays has been shared on social media. According to the previous notification, the federal government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 9 until April 12.

Moreover, another notification regarding a 15% allowance for federal government employees was also circulated on social media. The notification stated that all employees from grades 1 to 22 would receive an allowance of 15% of their basic pay for Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, both notifications were dismissed as fake by the relevant ministries, yet no action has been taken against those responsible for it.

On the other hand, the government of Punjab has announced nine holidays for the students of Daanish Schools across the province. In a notification issued by the provincial government, these schools will remain closed from April 6 until April 14.

The notification added that students are allowed to leave on April 5 following the conclusion of classes. “Regular classes will commence on Monday, 15th April 2024, according to the routine schedule,” the notification stated.