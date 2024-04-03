Multan Sultans’ Owner Reveals Ihsanullah’s Elbow Surgery was Misdiagnosed by PCB Doctors

Multan Sultans’ owner Ali Khan Tareen revealed that his franchise had been bearing all expenses of star pacer Ihsanullah after injury while explaining why he could not return from an elbow injury that, he suffered last year in March 2023 during a home series against New Zealand.

Ali Tareen responded to a fan on X, while updating about the pacer’s injury and clarified that his injury was initially misdiagnosed and his surgery was unsuccessful.

Post-surgery his comeback to the international stage has been delayed and all the expenses of his treatment abroad, and living expenses are being taken care of by the Multan Sultans.

“While Ihsan was doing rehab in NCA Lahore, he was staying in an apartment with his family. All rent and living expenses were paid by MS. We retained him in the PSL even though he was injured so he could spend time with our Physios and S&C. We are flying him to England this month to be assessed by a world-renowned surgeon. Ihsan is currently back home in Swat because he wanted to spend time with his family before the upcoming UK trip.”

Multan Sultans owner indicated that this was the responsibility of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but maintained that the national cricketing body helped the cricketer acquire the UK visa to get his treatment abroad.

The 21-year-old pacer experienced discomfort in his elbow during the series after he fell during a practice session while bowling in the nets.

Ihsanullah played the whole series with discomfort and pain and also wanted to feature in the Afghanistan series and the Asia Cup.

However, due to his elbow injury that could not materialize following his exclusion from the New Zealand series and ever since then Ihsanullah has been going through a grueling rehabilitation process.

The cricketer’s used to bowl at a pace of 150 clicks but that pace has deteriorated post-surgery and it seems like it will take time for his rehabilitation process to reach completion.