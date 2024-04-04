PSX to Remain Closed for 5 Days Next Week

Pakistan Stock Exchange will remain closed for five days i.e. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday next week.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited shall remain closed from Wednesday, April 10, 2024, till Friday, April 12, 2024, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr,” the main bourse informed investors in a notice today.

ALSO READ LHC Vacates Stay Order Against Deregulation of Prices of Non-Essential Medicines

Further, please note that the Exchange shall resume with Pre-Ramadan Trading Hours and Office Timings w.e.f. Monday, April 15, 2024,” the notice added.

The main bourse will also remain closed tomorrow (Friday) on account of Juma-tul-Wida.