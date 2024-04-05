South African Footballer Gunned Down In Johannesburg

With escalating murder crimes in South Africa, another murder incident shocked the nation as a footballer named Luke Fleurs was shot dead at a petrol station in Johannesburg after two robbers gunned him down on Wednesday.

Two men arrived at the petrol station in a white BMW and shot the footballer while snatching the victim’s car away from the scene, according to the local police.

The heinous crime was a testament to the current crime situation in the country and it showcased the failure of the government in South Africa as well considering they will have their general elections in May this year.

The 24-year-old defender of the Kaizer Chiefs football team plays in the top flight of South Africa and has won a record 53 domestic titles, making it the country’s most successful club.

According to the local police statements, Fleur was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors before the dead body reached the destination.

Local police confirmed that a manhunt was on a mission to catch the perpetrators of the crime and that an investigation had been opened.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa paid tribute to Fleurs on social media and said, “I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi (Kaizer Chiefs nickname) family, and the entire South African football fraternity.”

During October, November, and December the South African nation witnessed 84 murders per day according to various reports in the country.