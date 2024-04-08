Newcastle United’s Star Striker Becomes the Latest Victim of Home Robbery

Newcastle United’s star forward Alexander Isak’s home was broken into by burglars by the ‘away days gang’ in Newcastle who often rob the homes of football stars when they travel to another city for a match away from home.

The professional gang of robbers raided the home of the Swedish international and targeted his house through the back doors on Saturday, just two days before Newcastle’s match against Fulham at the Craven Cottage stadium.

According to the police, a car was stolen from the house of the footballer on Thursday and was later found three miles away from the home of the Newcastle United forward.

The presence of the footballer’s family during the robbery is still unknown while multiple reports suggest that no arrests have been made so far.

Previously the burglars have attacked the homes of famous football stars like Jack Grealish, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Raheem Sterling, and Newcastle’s forward turned midfielder Joelinton.

These burglars often try to profit from the unoccupied homes of the footballers during their away matches which has resulted in countless robberies over the recent months.

Alexander Isak has been a talismanic figure for Newcastle this season with 15 goals in 23 matches for ‘The Magpies’ helping his club get closer to the European spots in the premier league table.