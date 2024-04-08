PPP Leader Announces Free Solar Systems

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has revealed plans to provide solar systems to deserving individuals across the country. Speaking to the media in Sukkur, PPP leader Khurshid Shah outlined the initiative, stating that the party aims to distribute solar systems capable of generating up to 300 units of electricity. However, Shah emphasized that the implementation of this program would require some time.

The decision to provide solar systems aligns with the PPP’s election manifesto, which promised to offer free electricity to consumers using up to 300 units of power upon forming the government. This move comes amidst similar pledges made by other political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), whose Vice President had announced plans to provide free electricity to consumers using up to 200 units.

Notably, the provincial government of Punjab, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, recently announced its own initiative to distribute solar systems across the province. In a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nawaz, it was revealed that 50,000 solar systems would be provided in the first phase of the program.

The solar home solution program, spearheaded by Chief Minister Nawaz, aims to equip households with advanced solar panels, inverters, batteries, and other necessary components. An allocation of 12.6 billion rupees has been earmarked for the program’s implementation in its initial phase.

These initiatives underscore a concerted effort by political parties and government authorities to promote renewable energy solutions and provide access to electricity to underserved communities. By leveraging solar power technology, these programs aim to address energy needs while also contributing to environmental sustainability.