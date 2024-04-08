Punjab to Ban Plastic Bags Soon

The Punjab Government has taken a significant step towards environmental sustainability by announcing a province-wide ban on plastic bags. The decision, which emerged from a session chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, underscores the government’s commitment to combating air pollution and promoting eco-friendly practices.

During the session, various departments and stakeholders were reviewed for their performance in addressing environmental concerns, particularly related to air pollution. Aurangzeb emphasized the urgent need for the enforcement of the ban on plastic bags across Punjab, which is slated to come into effect from June 6 onwards.

In addition to the ban on plastic bags, Aurangzeb unveiled plans for comprehensive public awareness campaigns aimed at eradicating smog. These initiatives seek to engage citizens in adopting sustainable habits and reducing their carbon footprint.

Moreover, the Senior Provincial Minister announced measures to subsidize the production of solar panels at the local level throughout Punjab. Recognizing the importance of renewable energy sources, Aurangzeb commended efforts in this area and emphasized the significance of solar power in mitigating environmental degradation.

As part of the government’s commitment to promoting renewable energy, Aurangzeb revealed plans to implement solarization programs for all government buildings under the Solar program. These efforts aim to harness clean energy sources and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for Punjab.

The announcement of the province-wide ban on plastic bags and the implementation of various eco-friendly initiatives highlights the Punjab Government’s proactive stance in addressing environmental challenges. By prioritizing sustainability and fostering responsible practices, the government aims to create a healthier and cleaner environment for all residents of the province.