Official Dance Function in Schools Cancelled After Serious Backlash

The federal government has retracted its order to create dance videos of students from government schools during the holy month of Ramadan. The decision to rescind the order comes after widespread criticism from parents citing concerns about the appropriateness of such activities during Ramadan.

Initially, the federal education system had issued instructions for the production of dance videos involving children in government schools, with plans to share these videos on social media. The directive had originated from UNESCO’s educational, scientific, and cultural institute, prompting objections from parents as it went against the Islamic values.

Responding to the outcry, the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training and the National Commission for UNESCO issued a joint statement clarifying the situation. They categorically denied issuing any directive or organizing the “Dance for Education” program, as previously reported in certain sections of the media.

The clarification emphasized that the federal education ministry did not impose participation in the “Dance for Education Program” on schools. Instead, the circulation of information regarding UNESCO’s international initiatives was intended solely for informational purposes.

Furthermore, the clarification letter highlighted that the “Dance for Education” program forms part of a broader campaign aimed at advocating for global education. It stressed UNESCO’s commitment to promoting peace and security through international cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication.

The letter concluded by retracting the earlier directive and expressing regret for any misunderstanding it may have caused. It reiterated UNESCO’s dedication to fostering cultural exchange and enhancing educational opportunities worldwide, emphasizing the transformative role of education in shaping societies.

UNESCO’s “Dance for Education” initiative, part of its broader agenda on Arts for Transformative Education, underscores the organization’s commitment to promoting educational and cultural exchange as catalysts for positive societal change.