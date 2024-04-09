PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PFF Set To Kick Start National Women’s Football Championship 2024 On May 5

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 9, 2024 | 5:47 pm

The National Women’s Football Championship (NWFC) is set to commence on May 5, 2024 in Karachi. The clubs that have registered by December 2023 will be eligible to participate in the biggest women’s domestic football league in the country, showcasing the passion for women’s football across Pakistan.

It is a mega-event that will be organized by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the championship will see the participating teams divided into four groups. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The championship will culminate in a finale scheduled to take place on May 21, 2024, where the top contenders will fight for the coveted title of women’s football championship.

The PFF has extended invitations to all participating clubs, eagerly awaiting their confirmations to finalize the draw and unveil the match schedule along with the designated venues next month.

Pakistan women’s football team played their last match in September 2023 where they participated in the 4-nations tournament including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Laos.

Under head coach Adeel Rizki, the team defeated the likes of Laos on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal and drew against the 84th-ranked Malaysia in that tournament.

Despite impressive results, the women’s team did not play any international matches after that due to a lack of funding from FIFA to the Pakistan Football Federation.

FIFA’s international window in March was wasted by the PFF Normalisation Committee and once again they provided the excuse that the federation has no funds to send the team on away tours.

Previously, the National  Women’s Championship was held in 2021, however, it faced an abrupt halt following the attack on the PFF building by former PFF Chairman Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

The National Women’s Championship can be a breath of fresh air for the national women’s team considering they do not have a proper domestic league in the country to hone their skills.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

