Pakistan’s Likely Squad For The T20 World Cup Finalized

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized its final 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be held in the USA and the Caribbean, next month. Captain Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green with 3 players in the reserves.

Among the notable inclusions is Abbas Afridi, who makes his debut in a World Cup squad. The young fast bowler has impressed selectors with his recent PSL and international performances, joining a formidable pace attack featuring Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

Babar Azam, widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, will look to anchor the batting lineup. The team also boasts power hitters and versatile all-rounders, such as Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Azam Khan, ensuring a balanced approach to both batting and bowling.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub will be pivotal in providing explosive starts while players like Mohammad Rizwan can anchor the innings till the death overs.

In the event of injuries or unforeseen circumstances, Salman Ali Agha, Hassan Ali, and Irfan Khan Niazi will travel as reserves, ready to fill in if an injury occurs.

The Green Shirts have reached England to play four T20Is from May 22 to 30, which would be their last outing before the mega event in June.

Pakistan has to announce its squad before the May 25, cut-off date set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the T20 World Cup.