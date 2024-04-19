Pakistan’s Squash Prodigy Qualifies For World Open Squash Event

After a year of absence, Pakistan is making a comeback in the World Open Squash Arena, with Pakistan’s junior world champion, Hamza Khan, being included in the main draw of the World Open Squash event.

The main round of the World Open Squash event has been finalized, as it will take place from May 9th to 18th in the city of Cairo, Egypt.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Squash Players Request Fans for Accommodation in Ireland for Two Tournaments

In the first round, Hamza will face Switzerland’s Nicolas Mueller on May 10th.

It’s worth noting that no Pakistani player participated in the World Open Squash in 2023, while in 2022, Asim Khan participated in the championship but was eliminated in the first round.

In a historic triumph, Hamza etched his name in Pakistani squash history by becoming the first player from his country since the legendary Jansher Khan to clinch the prestigious World Junior Squash Championship title. Hamza became the first Pakistani athlete to win the tournament in 37 years.

ALSO READ Is Afghanistan Better Than Pakistan in Football?

The rising star displayed remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship as he overcame Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria in a captivating final held in Melbourne.