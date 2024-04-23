Abrar Ahmed Treats Pakistani Cricketers to His ‘Famous’ Tea [Video]

Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a new video onto their social media channels as the team prepares to face New Zealand in the 4th T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

In the initiation, Saim Ayub, Zaman Khan and Usman Khan head towards Abrar Ahmed’s hotel room for a cup of tea.

Abrar seemed confused at the beginning when the three entered his room suddenly and asked for a cup of tea each. The leg-spinner asked if they could come the next day instead of that moment.

Once made comfortable, Abrar asked the trio about the kind of tea they wanted. Zaman complained that it had been 5-odd days since he drank Abrar’s tea.

The intermission part of the video shows Iftikhar Ahmed entering the scene and wanting Abrar’s creation.

Iftikhar makes a humorous remark to Abrar, saying: “Going by the colour, it looks sweet and pretty like you.”

Saim gives a sarcastic comment, “It’s so good, I should have another cup,” which is countered by Abrar by showing the door which leads to going outside the room.

Check out the fun video: