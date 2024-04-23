PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at Pakistan for Losing to New Zealand ‘C’ Team

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja criticized the Men in Green in the aftermath of their disappointing performance against New Zealand in the third T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The cricketer-turned-commentator took to his YouTube channel to express his thoughts on Pakistan’s inconsistent performance and his frustration was palpable as he dissected Pakistan’s lackluster display.

He pointed out the team’s batting collapses, inconsistent bowling, and fielding lapses that cost them dearly in the match against New Zealand.

Ramiz termed the New Zealand team as one level below the second string, pointing out that most of their main players are playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and didn’t shy away from addressing specific players’ who threw their wicket away after getting set on the crease, offering no substantial partnership that could help Pakistan cross a total of above 200.

With the T20I World Cup looming in June, Ramiz expressed his concerns over the team’s confidence and the combination of the team which seems unsettled before the mega-event as Pakistan team management has no idea regarding their best playing XI.

While criticizing the team’s inability to capitalize on home conditions, Ramiz admitted that he could not comprehend how Pakistan faltered abysmally in the third T20I after completely decimating the Kiwis in the second match.

The five-match series is now poised for a thrilling finish as the series is tied at 1-1 after Mark Chapman’s world-class inning of 87 runs off 42 balls in the third match.

All eyes are now on the last two matches that are scheduled on April 25 and April 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, as pressure mounts on Babar Azam to deliver as skipper before the T20 World Cup in the summer.