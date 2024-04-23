Gold Price in Pakistan Plummets Over Reduced Geopolitical Risks

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by almost Rs. 8,000 per tola on Tuesday as easing concerns of an escalation in the Middle East crisis saw international prices decline.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 7,800 per tola to Rs. 240,900, while the price of 10 grams registered a decline of Rs. 6,687 to Rs. 206,533.

Today’s decline is the second in successive days. Yesterday, the price of gold fell by Rs. 3,500 per tola. Cumulatively, the price of gold has fallen by Rs. 11,300 per tola in the last two days.

In the international market, gold prices fell to a more than two-week low today with spot gold down 1.2 percent to $2,298.58 per ounce by 0945 GMT.