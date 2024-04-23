PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan National Challenge Cup to Resume With Group Stages Once Again

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 23, 2024 | 12:57 pm

Pakistan’s oldest cup competition National Challenge Cup which has been ongoing since 1979, will commence on May 1 at the Jinnah Stadium, this will be the 30th edition of the competition.

National Challenge Cup will begin its competition from the group stage once again, even though last year in January the competition completed its group stage.

ALSO READ

However, to ensure at least three games for all football clubs and departments in the competition the group stage will be held again in the training ground of Jinnah Stadium while the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will take place within the stadium itself.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the competition with four teams in each group and the top two teams will progress to the quarterfinals from each group.

PFF NC announced earlier this month that the National Challenge Cup will be held from May 1 to May 12, to ensure the resumption of the competition they invited all the clubs and departments to play in the tournament.

All football departments of Pakistan wanted NC to alter the dates so that their players could get the time to set a proper training camp. In the wake of this, all the departments requested NC to delay the competition by at least 15 days.

ALSO READ

The delay of 15 months in the National Challenge Cup is a poignant reminder of the state of football affairs in Pakistan and why the whole domestic football structure needs a complete revamp after the PFF elections.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>