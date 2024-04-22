Seth Rollins Faces Lengthy Layoff After Serious Injury

One of the biggest stars in WWE, Seth Rollins is set to miss out on action for 2 to 8 months, following his knee surgery an injury that he suffered in mid-January but the wrestler avoided it and decided to power through in the busy time of the wrestling calendar.

ALSO READ Roman Reigns Signs New Shoe Deal With Michael Jordan’s Brand

The 5-time WWE Champion suffered a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury with a torn meniscus but ‘The Visionary’ delayed the surgery to participate in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

In WrestleMania, he teamed up with Cody Rhodes but lost to ‘The Rock’ and Roman Reigns on Night One of the mega-event while he lost the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two.

Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch confirmed that her husband had undergone surgery on April 16 but the WWE did not announce an official timeframe for the wrestler’s return.

I didn't even realise this until now. Seth Rollins had to modify the stomp at WrestleMania due to his injury, that's how bad it was. However, he still competed in not one, but TWO WrestleMania matches, with less than 24hrs between each of them. Thank you, Seth Rollins 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sCzrHbMlU8 — Tribal Megastar (@TribalMegastar) April 20, 2024

Some sources have implied that ‘The Architect’ has gone through a minor surgery and he might return within 2-3 months instead of the 8-month time-frame that has been reported.

David Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had seen professional footballers come back from such injuries within a week but maintained that if the surgery is major it can take up to 8 months for him to return to the ring as his case might be complicated.

The nature of the 37-year-old wrestler’s surgery is still unclear while the WWE still hasn’t announced his return date keeping his fans in a state of uncertainty and confusion.

ALSO READ Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns Set to Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in New Hollywood Movie

Uncertainty looms on his return but the anticipation now centres on WWE’s plans for Rollins upon his comeback, with expectations high for his pursuit to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.