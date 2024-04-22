PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Seth Rollins Faces Lengthy Layoff After Serious Injury

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 22, 2024 | 7:40 pm

One of the biggest stars in WWE, Seth Rollins is set to miss out on action for 2 to 8 months, following his knee surgery an injury that he suffered in mid-January but the wrestler avoided it and decided to power through in the busy time of the wrestling calendar.

ALSO READ

The 5-time WWE Champion suffered a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury with a torn meniscus but ‘The Visionary’ delayed the surgery to participate in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

In WrestleMania, he teamed up with Cody Rhodes but lost to ‘The Rock’ and Roman Reigns on Night One of the mega-event while he lost the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two.

Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch confirmed that her husband had undergone surgery on April 16 but the WWE did not announce an official timeframe for the wrestler’s return.

Some sources have implied that ‘The Architect’ has gone through a minor surgery and he might return within 2-3 months instead of the 8-month time-frame that has been reported.

David Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had seen professional footballers come back from such injuries within a week but maintained that if the surgery is major it can take up to 8 months for him to return to the ring as his case might be complicated.

The nature of the 37-year-old wrestler’s surgery is still unclear while the WWE still hasn’t announced his return date keeping his fans in a state of uncertainty and confusion.

ALSO READ

Uncertainty looms on his return but the anticipation now centres on WWE’s plans for Rollins upon his comeback, with expectations high for his pursuit to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>