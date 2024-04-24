Makkah Medical Team Saves Pakistani Umrah Pilgrim from the Brink of Death

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 24, 2024 | 4:08 pm

A Pakistani pilgrim experienced a severe heart attack during Umrah rituals but was successfully rescued by a medical team at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah.

Responding swiftly, the team completed life-saving procedures in under 40 minutes. Initially admitted to Al-Haram Emergency Hospital for evaluations, the pilgrim was later transferred to King Abdullah Medical City for catheterization of heart arteries and successful placement of stents.

“He was taken directly to Mina Al-Wadi Hospital, and rapid coordination took place between the health authorities, as the patient was urgently transferred from the holy site to the emergency department in the medical city,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

After recuperating in the intensive care unit, the pilgrim was discharged from the hospital in good health.

The Makkah Healthcare Cluster has prepared specialized medical teams to receive such cases around the clock.

