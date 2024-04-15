Saudi Arabia Goes After Pilgrims Using Umrah Visas to Get Jobs

Saudi Arabia authorities have issued a firm warning against the improper utilization of Umrah visas for non-pilgrimage activities.

According to Gulf News, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to the regulations governing the use of these visas, emphasizing their exclusive purpose for pilgrimage.

In an official statement posted on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), the ministry stressed the significance of respecting the designated purpose of Umrah visas. Pilgrims are urged to ensure their departure from the Kingdom before their visa expires.

Furthermore, Pilgrims were advised to depart from the Kingdom before the expiration of their visa tenure and have been cautioned against attempting to exploit the visa for employment opportunities.

This advisory comes in response to a growing trend of instances where Umrah visas have been misused for unauthorized activities, raising concerns about compliance with visa regulations.

In recent years, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. During Ramzan 1445 AH-2024, more than 30 million Muslims from around the world performed Umrah or lesser pilgrimage.