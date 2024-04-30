Salman Butt Picks His Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

Former Pakistan Test captain Salman Butt revealed his picks for Pakistan’s squad in the upcoming T20I World Cup, emphasizing the importance of Haris Rauf’s reverse swing prowess in the challenging conditions of the West Indies.

With fans eagerly awaiting the composition of the national team, Butt’s selections have sparked a wave of excitement and debate among cricket enthusiasts.

Butt, known for his cricketing acumen expressed his views on his YouTube channel and highlighted the significance of Haris Rauf’s ability to generate reverse swing, particularly in the Caribbean conditions.

He included power-hitters in his squad such as Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Azam Khan to provide explosiveness with a blistering strike rate that is required in the shortest format of the game.

Usama Mir was his first-choice spinner as he did not opt for the mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rauf’s recent injury in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Karachi Kings has hampered his career and he seems doubtful for the World Cup squad despite his quick rehabilitation process.

Another notable inclusion in Butt’s squad is Aamer Jamal, identified as a key all-rounder for the team. Butt’s reasoning behind Jamal’s selection centres on the need for a versatile player who can contribute both with the bat and ball, adding depth to Pakistan’s lineup.

The 28-year-old allrounder displayed brilliant performances against Australia away from home while he delivered important runs and also picked up crucial wickets for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

The squad announcement for the T20 World Cup is expected to be announced soon by the apex cricket board of the country, however, Pakistan has still not found its right team combination.

Pakistan is in Group A with arch-rivals India and the two sides will take on one another in one of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Here are the picks made by Salman Butt