Here’s What Bazid Khan Thinks Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad Should Be

Cricket commentator, Bazid Khan finalized his 15-man squad for the T20I World Cup, with a notable absence of Usman Khan among the probable team that could be selected for the tournament in June.

The exclusion of Usman Khan, a talented wicket-keeper batter who has broken countless records in the Pakistan Super League season 9, has fueled discussions among fans.

Usman Khan had been a consistent performer in PSL, showcasing his ability to turn matches with his aggressive batting and agile wicket-keeping. His absence from the squad selection left many puzzled, especially considering his appearances in Pakistan’s recent T20I series against New Zealand.

Bazid Khan emphasized the strength and depth of the squad he had chosen, highlighting the competition for places and the tough decisions that had to be made.

While speaking on a social media platform, he included Mohammad Haris and Aamir Jamal as his premium choices instead of Usman Khan and Zaman Khan.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s dynamic captain, known for his elegant stroke play and leadership skills, along with Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub were the picks at the top of the order.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also included power-hitters in the middle order such as Fakhar Zaman at the no.4 position while opting for five pace bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Aamir Jamal, and Haris Rauf.

He also picked Abrar Ahmed and Azam Khan, one is a mystery spinner while the latter is a power hitter who can change the game on his own.

Here’s Bazid’s squad:

Babar Azam Saim Ayub Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Zaman Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Azam Khan Shadab Khan Imad Wasim Abrar Ahmed Shaheen Afridi Mohammad Amir Naseem Shah Mohammad Haris Haris Rauf

Pakistan will face off against India, the USA, Canada, and Ireland and will kickstart their campaign against the USA on June 6 in their group stage match.