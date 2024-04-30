Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority Passes International Civil Aviation Organization’s Audit

The USAP-CMA Audit Team from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has released its report on the ICAO USAP CMA Audit of Pakistan. The audit, conducted in February 2024, assessed the country’s aviation security systems and procedures.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has reason to celebrate as the audit results reveal an impressive score of 86.73%. This score surpasses the ICAO’s goals set for 2023, which aimed for a minimum score of 80%.

While Pakistan has surpassed the ICAO’s targets for 2023, the current score of 86.73% brings the country closer to achieving the ICAO’s ambitious goal of 90% by 2030.

“The success of this audit was a result of National Aviation Security Act 2023 and the continued efforts from airports, airlines, cargo agents, ground handlers, and ASF working on the locations,” according to the CAA.