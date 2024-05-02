Finance Ministry Sets Deadline for Key Budget Targets Ahead of Crucial IMF Visit

The Ministry of Finance has set a deadline to finalize budget targets by mid-May 2024 as it prepares for the arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, sources in the Finance Division told ProPakistani.

Sources said relevant departments have been instructed to complete these targets to facilitate the signing of a new IMF loan program.

Finance Ministry sources revealed that all major targets, including debt servicing, defense, tax revenue, and expenditure estimates will be structured and shared with the IMF.

Sources said the federal cabinet is expected to approve the Budget Strategy Paper before the IMF Mission’s arrival. The Prime Minister’s Office has also urged the economic team to expedite the budget exercise.

The IMF mission will present proposals for achieving key targets to Finance Ministry officials during their visit, sources added.