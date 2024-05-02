Here is Your First Official Look at Vivo’s Next Camera King

Launched in November 2023, the Vivo X100 Pro features an impressive camera setup since it is the company’s top-tier flagship. However, it is about to get an even more powerful camera champion successor soon, the Vivo X100 Ultra, which has just appeared in official renders.

According to an official teaser image that has gained traction on social media in China, Vivo is set to release the X100 Ultra and the X100s. The Ultra model will feature a new layout for its triple camera system, whereas the 100s will maintain the same design as the standard and Pro versions. The 100s is expected to be a slightly cheaper X100.

As shown in the teaser image, the X100 Ultra will include a periscope camera, bear the Zeiss logo with T* coating on the lenses, and display text on the rim indicating a 14 mm equivalent wide-angle lens and an 85 mm equivalent telephoto lens. Additionally, the X100 Ultra is expected to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

ALSO READ vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for Its Upcoming Y100 Smartphone

The primary distinction of the vivo X100s from its current counterparts is its chipset. It is expected to be equipped with the Dimensity 9300+, which has a slightly more powerful major core at 3.4 GHz compared to 3.25 GHz, as revealed by benchmarks shared by a vivo executive.

ALSO READ Vivo Y200i Launched With 6000 mAh Battery and Up to 512GB Storage

The release of these phones is imminent, with an announcement date likely to be revealed soon. There is hope that vivo will introduce the X100 Ultra and X100s to global markets, rather than limiting their availability to China.