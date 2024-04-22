Vivo Y200i Launched With 6000 mAh Battery and Up to 512GB Storage

Soon after launching the Y200e and Y200, Vivo has now announced a third member to the list called the Y200i which also brings budget specifications for an affordable price tag.

Vivo Y200i has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness. Internal hardware includes a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB UFS 2.2. The two cameras on the back include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter.

There is a massive 6,000 mAh battery onboard with 44W fast charging and additional features include IP64 water protection, a rare 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB C charging port, and 5G support.

Vivo Y200i has a starting price of $225 in China and it is available in black, white, and blue colors. The top-tier model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space will cost around $280.

Vivo Y200i Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Adreno 613
  • OS: Android 14, OriginOS 4
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 120Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 512 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.1, (wide)
  • Colors: Black, Blue, White
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, 44W fast charging
  • Price: $225

