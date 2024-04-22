Vivo Y200i Launched With 6000 mAh Battery and Up to 512GB Storage

Soon after launching the Y200e and Y200, Vivo has now announced a third member to the list called the Y200i which also brings budget specifications for an affordable price tag.

Vivo Y200i has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness. Internal hardware includes a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB UFS 2.2. The two cameras on the back include a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter.

There is a massive 6,000 mAh battery onboard with 44W fast charging and additional features include IP64 water protection, a rare 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB C charging port, and 5G support.

Vivo Y200i has a starting price of $225 in China and it is available in black, white, and blue colors. The top-tier model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage space will cost around $280.

Vivo Y200i Specifications