U Bank Inks MoU with National Science & Technology Park

By Press Release | Published May 2, 2024 | 11:01 am

In a significant stride towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan, the National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) at NUST and U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) have reached an understanding to collaborate for NSTP’s flagship programmes, including Hatch8 Incubation Programme and Rising Stars Startup Competition.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a recent ceremony.

Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank apprised the Rector of various innovative fin-tech initiatives undertaken by his organization. He also commended NUST for its myriad of nation-building initiatives, world-class educational facilities, and opportunities it offers to nurture diverse minds and drive positive societal change.

Rector NUST appreciated U Bank’s commitment and professionalism and expressed confidence that the newly forged partnership would go a long way in nurturing the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

Both parties also discussed and devised strategies to improve student, parent, and staff well-being, including the establishment of an endowment fund for underprivileged students.

