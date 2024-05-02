UAE Airlines Experience Delays and Heavy Traffic Due to Thunderstorms

Dubai Airports, along with local UAE airlines, issued advisories on Wednesday regarding the unstable weather conditions in the region. Passengers traveling through Dubai International Airport were cautioned about potential delays due to rain and heavy traffic.

With the looming threat of unsettled weather, Dubai Airports urged travelers to plan their journeys meticulously. This included starting their trips early and factoring in extra travel time to accommodate any delays caused by road congestion or adverse weather conditions. Additionally, passengers were advised to utilize smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes, as well as consider using the Dubai Metro for convenient access to the airport terminals.

A spokesperson for Dubai Airports said,

With unsettled weather forecasted for tomorrow, we advise guests who are flying out of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to plan ahead. To avoid potential delays due to road congestion, we recommend guests utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and alternative routes and consider using the Dubai Metro to get to DXB Terminals 1 and 3.

Emirates Airlines echoed similar sentiments, alerting passengers to the heavy thunderstorms forecasted for May 2 and the likelihood of road delays. They encouraged travelers to add extra travel time and utilize the Dubai Metro whenever possible to mitigate potential disruptions to their journeys.

In response to the weather forecast, the UAE government issued alerts for medium to heavy rains, prompting employers to facilitate remote work arrangements where feasible. Schools in Sharjah and Dubai announced the implementation of distance learning to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

Furthermore, the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority recommended that private and government sector employees work remotely, except for those essential to critical operations or recovery efforts.

Etihad Airways also advised passengers traveling to Zayed International Airport to prepare for adverse weather conditions from May 1 to May 3. Travelers were urged to allocate extra time for their journeys and check in early, especially for those utilizing the Etihad bus service between Zayed International Airport and Dubai.