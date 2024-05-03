Funds Allocated to Clear Backlog of 800,000+ Passports

The Finance Ministry has allocated funds to clear the existing backlog of over 800,000 passports across the country.

According to reports, quoting passport office sources, international tenders have been issued for the procurement of printing and e-passport machines, along with ongoing advertisements for the procurement of lamination papers required for printing.

The sources, according to the reports, added that once the acquisition of passport machinery and lamination paper is finalized, the backlog is expected to be swiftly addressed.

As per passport and immigration officials, 20 to 25 thousand passports are being printed daily. Furthermore, the officials stated that they are receiving 40 to 45 thousand applications for passport issuance daily.

Recently, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi suspended two senior officials of the Lahore Passport Office over the rampant corrupt practices in the office. Applicants informed the minister that getting a passport without a bribe was not possible.