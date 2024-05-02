Has Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey Been Leaked?

Much to the excitement of the fans, Pakistan is set to announce its kit for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. Pakistan will become the seventh team in the tournament to officially release the kit, South Africa, New Zealand, Namibia, Uganda, Nepal, and Australia were the other six teams who recently unveiled their jerseys.

Fans are eagerly anticipating how the design and the colour tone of the kit will fare this time around plus they have this expectation that the kit will encompass the essence of the Pakistan team with its playing style.

Speculations are swirling around the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 as Pakistan’s jersey might have been leaked. Social media is buzzing with images claiming to be Pakistan’s jersey for the big tournament. However, it’s essential to keep in mind that there’s been no official confirmation yet.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement from the cricket authorities to see what the team will be sporting on the field. The leaked images have sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, but until there’s an official word, it’s all just speculation.

Here is the rumoured leaked kit:

The Men in Green have a tough fixture list ahead of them in the competition. Their first match of the tournament will be played against hosts USA on June 6 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Their second match will be played only two days later on June 9 against arch-rivals India at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pakistan will then face Canada on June 11 in New York while their last clash of Group A against Ireland will held on 16 June in Lauderhill, Florida.