Govt. to Complete Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology by 2025

The Medical Superintendent of Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Dr. Mushtaq Bashir has announced that the Punjab government is planning to complete the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology (NSIC) by 2025.

Dr. Bashir highlighted the urgent need for modern healthcare facilities in the region, pointing out that despite a population of approximately 35.5 million spread across seven tehsils, Sargodha district has been conspicuously devoid of advanced medical amenities.

He underscored the pressing demand for local access to specialized cardiac care, stating:

The absence of a dedicated cardiology center has compelled a significant portion of the population to seek treatment in distant cities like Faisalabad and Lahore.

He commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her visionary initiative in laying the foundation stone of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, recognizing it as a pivotal step towards addressing the healthcare needs of the district’s residents. “The swift progress on this project signifies a monumental service to the people of Sargodha,” affirmed Dr. Bashir, emphasizing the tangible impact the institute will have on improving healthcare outcomes in the region.

Once operational, the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, integrated within the expansive infrastructure of Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, is poised to accommodate 170 beds and offer comprehensive cardiac services, including surgical interventions. This strategic utilization of existing resources underscores the government’s commitment to maximizing efficiency while ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services to the populace.

With construction progressing apace, the imminent completion of the NSIC heralds a new era of healthcare accessibility and excellence for the residents of Sargodha district. As the countdown to 2025 begins, anticipation mounts for the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility, poised to redefine healthcare standards and alleviate the burden of cardiac ailments on the local populace.