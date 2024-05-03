US Endorses Pakistan’s Efforts to Secure IMF Loan For Economic Recovery

By ProPK Staff | Published May 3, 2024 | 1:30 pm

The US State Department reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s efforts to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to improve its economy.

During a daily news briefing, US Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the US supported Pakistan’s efforts to revive its economy.

Miller reiterated that the US is committed to aiding Pakistan in addressing its economic challenges and encouraged the government to prioritize and expand economic reforms.

The spokesperson emphasized that the United States will continue to engage with Pakistan, focusing on technical collaborations and enhancing trade and investment ties.

Miller’s remarks follow the disbursement of $1.1 billion by the IMF Executive Board to Pakistan earlier this week, marking the final installment of a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement program.

