Faisalabad Witnesses Rs. 800 Drop in Flour Price

As new wheat enters the market, flour prices begin to decline. The cost of a 20 kg bag of wheat has now decreased by 800 rupees.

In Faisalabad, following the reduction, a 20 kg bag of flour is now available for up to 2,000 rupees, while the price of a 50 kg bag has dropped to 1,500 rupees.

Residents are urging authorities to stabilize flour prices, noting that previously it was 150 rupees, now reduced to 100 rupees. They also call for a 100 rupees reduction in ghee prices.

Meanwhile, locally ground flour is being sold at rates ranging from 100 to 160 rupees per kg in the city. Mill owners attribute the price drop to the significant decrease in wheat prices, now at 2,800 rupees per 40 kg. This reduction is seen as beneficial for economically disadvantaged communities.

A nationwide Farmers Protest has been announced in Pakistan, on May 10, 2024, by Kissan Ittehad. The Chairman of Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Khokhar held a press conference regarding the same and highlighted the main reason for the protest; the farmer leader also said that this step is being taken after their concerns went unheard and that the protest is going to be a peaceful one. Khokar also alleged corruption in wheat imports and said that those implicated should be executed.

According to Khalid Khokhar, the farmers approached the prime minister, the army chief, director general of ISI, and minister of food security, but their concerns were not addressed, according to ARY News. He urged the civic society, media, attorneys, and business community to join the farmers’ protest too. Khokar asserted that the protest would be peaceful and would continue till the government decided to procure the commodity from the local farmers.