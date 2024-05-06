More Rainfall Predicted in May

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecasted a new spell of rainfall for the ongoing month. A PDMA spokesperson mentioned that northern Punjab is expected to receive moderate rainfall, while other regions may experience lighter rain during this period.

The PDMA has advised farmers in the Potohar region to take precautions to safeguard their wheat crops. Additionally, the westerly system could bring dust and hailstorms, posing a threat to crops and structures, as cautioned by the PDMA. There is also a risk of landslides in mountainous areas, the authority warned.

As temperatures are likely to rise in May, especially in southern plain areas, the PDMA anticipates the possibility of heatwaves. The Director-General of PDMA has urged administrations to remain vigilant during this time.

The Meteorological Office’s seasonal outlook predicts near-normal rainfall across most parts of the country from May to July. However, it suggests that the northeastern catchments of Punjab, southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and parts of southern Sindh may experience slightly above-normal rainfall during this period in 2024.